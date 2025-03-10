Peace in Ukraine attainable through US leadership, European unity: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday reaffirmed that achieving a just and lasting peace is possible with US leadership and coordinated efforts across Europe.

"Strong positions on the front line and strong diplomacy must work together for a just and lasting peace. Under US leadership and in cooperation with all of Europe, this is absolutely achievable," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

He highlighted recent commitments by European nations to bolster Ukraine's defense, including new military aid packages, enhanced air defense systems, and increased investments in the country's defense industry.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Ukraine's partners, emphasizing their collective role in bringing peace closer.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Syhiba said he held a phone talk with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

"Ahead of the meeting in Jeddah, I stressed that Ukraine wants to end the war as no one else," Syhiba wrote on X. "We discussed ways to peace and long-term security for Ukraine."

Zelenskyy is currently in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Talks are scheduled between US and Ukrainian officials on Tuesday.

The US under President Donald Trump, who had an explosive White House meeting with Zelenskyy last month, has called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine, engaged directly with Russia and has stopped military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Saudi Arabia also hosted last month's talks between Moscow and Washington.