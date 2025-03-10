Mexican president calls for mutual respect, dialogue with US

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has called for mutual respect and dialogue with the US during a rally attended by thousands.

Following US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend an additional 25% tariff on Mexico for one month, Sheinbaum addressed a large crowd at Zocalo Square in Mexico City on Sunday.

She said the bilateral relations will always be strengthened through mutual respect and dialogue.

Emphasizing that her people have no intention of harming the Americans, she said Mexico is committed to cooperating with Washington in all areas.

Expressing readiness for dialogue with the White House, Sheinbaum noted that for humanitarian reasons, her country would continue working to prevent fentanyl-a dangerous opioid-from reaching young people in the US.

Mexico does not want this drug to reach young people anywhere in the world, including within its own borders, she stressed.

Sheinbaum also highlighted that Mexico and the US have implemented two trade agreements over the past 30 years, underscoring a broader vision for economic and trade integration across the entire continent.

The goal is to become the world's strongest region while respecting the freedom, independence, and sovereignty of all nations, she noted.

Noting the 3,180-kilometer (nearly 1,610-mile) border that the two countries share, Sheinbaum pointed out that trade, economic, and friendly relations continue, along with significant cultural contributions.

On March 4, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico after initially suspending it for one month in exchange for Mexico increasing border security.

In response, Sheinbaum criticized the move as a violation of trade agreements.





