Iran denies any ‘potential militarization’ of its nuclear program

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied on Monday any "potential militarization" of the country's nuclear program.

"Iran's nuclear energy program has always been - and will always remain - entirely peaceful," Araghchi said in a statement on X.

"There is fundamentally, therefore, no such thing as its 'potential militarization'."

The top diplomat said that Tehran rejects any negotiations under pressure or intimidation.

"We will not negotiate under pressure and intimidation. We will not even consider it, no matter what the subject may be," he said. "Negotiation is different from bullying and issuing diktats."

Araghchi said Iran is consulting with the E3 countries-France, Germany and the UK-and separately with Russia and China on the Iranian nuclear program on a "mutual respect" basis.

"The aim is to explore ways to build more confidence and more transparency on our nuclear energy program in return for the lifting of unlawful sanctions," he added.

On Saturday, Iran dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that he had sent a letter to Tehran proposing nuclear talks with Tehran.

Trump said in a statement Friday that he hoped Iran would enter negotiations. "I said I hope you're going to negotiate because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," he said, before warning Tehran of potential military action.

In 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Despite complying with the nuclear agreement for over a year after the US withdrawal, Iran gradually reduced its commitments, citing the failure of the deal's remaining signatories to protect its interests.