IMMENSE GAPS PERSIST IN WOMENS RIGHTS PROGRESS: UN CHIEF

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that despite some progress over the past three decades, significant gaps remain in advancing women's rights globally.

"In the past thirty years, the world has moved forward: In boosting girls' education, cutting maternal mortality, increasing legal protections, and more. But immense gaps persist," Guterres said at the opening of the 69th session of UN's Commission on the Status of Women.

Marking 30 years since the 1995 Beijing Declaration, which reaffirmed women's rights as human rights, Guterres said the world has fallen short of its promise to ensure equality, development, and peace for women everywhere.

"Women's rights are under siege. The poison of patriarchy is back-and it is back with a vengeance," he said, emphasizing that hard-won gains are being reversed in several countries, particularly in conflict zones.

Guterres noted that the gender pay gap still stands at 20% globally, while nearly one in three women have been subjected to violence.

"In Afghanistan, women and girls have been stripped of their most basic rights-forbidden even from raising their voices in public," he added.

Highlighting the new challenges posed by emerging technologies, he stated that up to 95% of online deepfake images are non-consensual and pornographic, with 90% depicting women.

"New technologies-including Artificial Intelligence-are creating new platforms for violence and abuse, normalizing misogyny and online revenge," he warned.

Calling for immediate action, Guterres urged governments to prioritize investment in gender equality, support women's rights organizations, and ensure women's representation in leadership roles.

"We need women leading in government and policy-making-a tried and tested means of improving health, education, and childcare, and of tackling violence against women and girls," he said.

Guterres also reaffirmed the UN's commitment to upholding gender equality within its leadership and called on the world to honor the promises made in Beijing.

"Equality for women and girls is a human right. It is a matter of justice. It is essential for humanity," he said.