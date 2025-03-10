Elon Musk accuses Democratic donors George Soros, Reid Hoffman of funding Tesla protests

Elon Musk has accused a handful of Democratic billionaire backers, including George Soros and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, of funding the protests against his electric car company Tesla, claiming they are behind the disruptive demonstrations.

"An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla "protests": Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America," Musk said on X on Saturday.

ActBlue, created in 2004, plays a vital role in Democratic fundraising, generating millions for Vice President Harris' campaign and related causes.

Musk added: "ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix," and stated that ActBlue is under investigation for allowing illegal foreign donations.

"This week, seven ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel. If you know anything about this, please post in replies. Thanks, Elon," he said.

The wave of attacks comes as Musk leads Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, where he has overseen deep reductions to the federal workforce.

Tesla cars have been vandalized and a woman was arrested on Feb. 24 for trying to set fire to a Tesla dealership in the US state of Colorado.

Last week, seven Tesla charging stations were torched in the state of Massachusetts.