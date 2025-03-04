No immediate Russia-US talks planned: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that no new rounds of Russia-US negotiations are scheduled for today or tomorrow.

"Not today. And not tomorrow," Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV, adding that discussions on organizing future talks are ongoing through diplomatic channels.

Regarding the Iran nuclear issue, Peskov reaffirmed Russia's stance as an ally of Tehran and its commitment to a peaceful resolution.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has repeatedly emphasized that the Iranian nuclear dossier must be resolved exclusively through peaceful means. As an ally and partner of Iran, Russia stands ready to do everything possible to facilitate this process," he said.

When asked whether Putin plans to meet Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, Peskov responded, "No, not yet."

The Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers—the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the EU.

Its goal was to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

In 2018, the US withdrew from the deal, reimposing sanctions. Iran gradually reduced compliance, increasing nuclear activities. Talks to revive the deal have since been ongoing but remain uncertain.