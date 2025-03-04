CANADIAN CONSERVATIVE LEADER SAYS TRUMP STABBED AMERICAS BEST FRIEND IN THE BACK

Canadian Conservative leader says 'Trump stabbed America's best friend in the back'

Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 4, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Canada's Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre slammed President Donald Trump on Tuesday for imposing US tariffs on Canadian goods, vowing that Canada will retaliate to protect its economy and people.

"Trump stabbed America's best friend in the back. My message to the president is this: Canada will fight back. We will defend our people and our economy, and we will put Canada first," Poilievre told reporters after Trump's 25% tariffs went into effect Tuesday.

"There is no doubt that our economy will suffer, but so will yours," said the Canadian leader.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to Trump's decision to implement tariffs on Canada, saying it is "a very dumb thing to do."

"Canadians are reasonable, and we are polite, but we will not back down from a fight," Trudeau said at a news conference in Ottawa.

According to Trudeau, Canada will be implementing 25% tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods, starting with tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods immediately and tariffs on the remaining $125 billion of American products in 21 days.

Poilievre also highlighted the negative impact on the US, including stock market losses and higher gas prices due to a new American gas tax. He also warned of job losses for American workers involved in upgrading Canadian raw materials and fewer sales for US businesses.

"While Canadians are slow to anger and quick to forgive. Once provoked, we fight back, and we will fight back," Poilievre added.