NATO MEMBERS MUST MEET DEFENSE SPENDING OF 5%: TRUMPS AMBASSADOR PICK

NATO member states need to increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP, US President Donald Trump's pick for NATO ambassador said Tuesday.

"The United States will no longer subsidize nations that refuse to pay their fair share. That is why, if confirmed, I will work to advance a policy of peace through strength, by ensuring that all NATO members meet a minimum defense spending level of 5%, thereby ensuring NATO is the most successful military alliance in history," Matthew Whitaker said at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

This is not just an American "mandate," it is a "necessity for the survival" of the alliance, he said, citing threats, including from China, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and North Korea.

"The threats are real, and they will not wait for bureaucratic debates or half measures. That is why our NATO allies must first commit to spending at least 5% of their GDP on defense, with no exceptions, no excuses," Whitaker said.

The nominee said he believes that a robust NATO can continue to serve as a "bedrock" of peace and prosperity, adding, that its "vitality rests on every ally doing their fair share by growing our economies and investing in our common defense."

"Our mission is not to just deter but to defeat those who seek to do us harm. That means reinforcing our military capabilities and ensuring that NATO remains the premier force for stability in the region," he added.

If confirmed, Whitaker said he would "work tirelessly to strengthen the alliance, ensure the security of the American people and uphold our nation's role as the beacon of freedom and liberty."