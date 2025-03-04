France criticizes US military aid pause to Ukraine

The French European affairs minister on Tuesday criticized the US military aid pause to Ukraine, saying it pushes peace "further away."

"Fundamentally, if one wants peace, does a decision to suspend arms to Ukraine strengthen peace or push it further away? It pushes it further away because it would only strengthen the aggressor's hand on the ground, which is Russia," Benjamin Haddad told public broadcaster France 2.

US President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine after his Oval Office clash with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, media reports said on Monday, quoting unnamed officials.

Trump wants a quick deal to end the three-year-long war in Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has pushed for security guarantees such that Russia does not violate any future peace agreement.

Haddad said to end the war one needs to put pressure on the "aggressor, which is Russia," instead of Ukraine.

"This is a moment of responsibility for Europeans," the minister said, reiterating the need to strengthen their defense and support Ukraine.

"I would like to remind everyone that the combined European aid—whether economic, humanitarian, or military—is greater than that of the United States. This is why Europeans have a say in what happens in Ukraine," he added, underlining that Europe's security is also "at stake".

"We see the United States turning away from Europe for other priorities—whether their own domestic concerns or their rivalry with China. This is a moment for Europeans to take charge of their own destiny," Haddad added.





