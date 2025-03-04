Egypt’s plan for Gaza reconstruction calls for ‘transitional governance arrangements’

Egypt has drawn up a plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip that would require "transitional governance arrangements."

The state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel, citing the plan, said the Gaza reconstruction "would require arrangements for transitional governance and security that preserve the prospects of a two-state solution."

"The two-state solution is the optimal solution from the perspective of international law and the international community," the plan says.

The Egyptian plan stresses that "Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian territories," the channel said.

"Attempts to strip the Palestinian people of hope for statehood or seize their land will only lead to further conflicts and instability," it warns.

The plan also calls for "the necessity of maintaining the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."

According to the channel, the Egyptian plan "will take three years to implement and includes early recovery programs and reconstruction efforts running in parallel, while advancing toward a two-state solution as part of a political resolution."

The plan also calls for "the establishment of a buffer zone after debris removal and the construction of 20 temporary housing areas with the participation of Egyptian and foreign companies."

It also includes the formation of a Gaza administration committee to run the enclave for a six-month transitional period. This committee will be independent and composed of non-partisan "technocrats," operating under the umbrella of the Palestinian government.

Egypt is set to host an emergency Arab summit on Tuesday to formulate a unified Arab stance on the Palestinian issue and present an Arab counterproposal to US plans for the displacement of Gaza's population.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called to "take over" Gaza and resettle its population to develop it into a tourist destination. His plan was rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Nearly 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 111,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023. The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.

Israel halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to start negotiations on the second phase of a ceasefire deal between Tel Aviv and Hamas.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.