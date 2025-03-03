US House Speaker Johnson says Zelenskyy may need to resign

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had a tense meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Friday, needs to "come to his senses" and show gratitude or "someone else needs to lead the country."

"President Trump is trying to get these two parties to a point of peace," Johnson said in a Sunday interview on NBC News.

He stressed that Trump has made it clear if Zelenskyy is ready for peace, a deal can be negotiated. But, he added, what Zelenskyy did in the White House was a "signal to us that he's not ready for that yet."

Johnson said Zelenskyy "berated and interrupted his host, instead of expressing gratitude for the extraordinary help that the US has provided his country."

He said the mineral rights deal that was supposed to signed between the US and Ukraine, benefits everyone, providing access to rare earth minerals and security for Ukraine. He said it established an economic partnership, ensuring US defense of its interests.

Friday's White House meeting devolved into confrontation when Zelenskyy expressed doubt that Washington's dialogue with Moscow could result in peace in Ukraine.

Trump and Vance then criticized Zelenskyy that he was not grateful enough to the US.

"You're gambling with World War III," Trump said. "And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country — this country."

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has also said that the Ukrainian leader "either needs to resign or send somebody over that we can do business with."



