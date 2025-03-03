Trump halts new weapons sales to Ukraine, considers suspending shipments from stockpiles: Report

The Trump administration has halted financing for new weapons sales to Ukraine and is considering suspending arms shipments from US stockpiles, according to a report on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal, citing current and former US officials, reported that financing was suspended in recent weeks due to the administration's freeze on foreign aid.

However, the potential shutdown of the primary arms transfer pipeline to Ukraine comes just days after a tense meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

The public spat was over Zelenksyy's doubts that Trump's efforts to broker a deal to end the three-year-long war with Russia may not yield lasting peace.

Zelenskyy departed the White House following the argument, and a planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and press conference were canceled.

Asked whether the US will end military aid to Ukraine during a press briefing at the White House, Trump said that he has not "even talked about that right now."

Earlier in the day, the US president warned Zelenskyy that continued US support for Ukraine may not last "much longer" unless the Ukrainian president changes his tune on bringing a rapid end to Russia's war.

Meanwhile, the Journal reported that the White House is holding a meeting to consider suspending shipments using the drawdown authority, citing a congressional aide and a second person familiar with the matter.

The State Department did not immediately comment on the report.

Shortly after Trump's post, Zelenskyy expressed hope for continued US support in securing peace, emphasizing that Ukraine is working closely with Washington and its partners in Europe to end the war.

"We are working together with America and our European partners and very much hope on US support on the path to peace," the Ukrainian leader said on X, underlining the need for real security guarantees.