Pope experiences 2 episodes of acute respiratory failure: Vatican

Pope Francis holds a mass for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces at Saint Peters' square in the Vatican City, 09 February 2025. (File Photo)

Pope Francis, 88, suffered two acute respiratory failure episodes on Monday evening, according to the Vatican.

"Today, the Holy Father suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," the Holy See Press Office said.

It added that two bronchoscopies were done to clear large secretions and non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed in the afternoon.

He remained "alert, oriented and cooperative at all times," it said adding that the prognosis for the pontiff "remains guarded."

POPE'S HOSPITALIZATION



The pontiff has been hospitalized since Feb. 14. The Vatican announced on Feb. 18 that Francis had developed double pneumonia and his condition was complicated.

A Feb. 21 statement said doctors indicated his life was not in immediate danger, but a day later, his condition was said to be critical after he suffered a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis."

On Feb. 24, the Vatican said that although Francis's health remained critical, a slight improvement was observed, and on Feb. 25, it described the situation as critical but stable.

On Feb. 26 and 27, the Vatican reported that the Pope's condition had improved.

In a Friday statement, the Vatican said the Pope underwent broncho-aspiration due to a bronchospasm crisis and that non-invasive mechanical ventilation was initiated to ensure gas exchange and the treatment got a positive response.

Since Saturday, the pope has been stable, while the prognosis remains guarded.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for the first time in 2021 for colon surgery.

The pope, who has been using a wheelchair in recent years due to pain in his knee, was treated at the hospital twice in 2023-once for a respiratory issue causing shortness of breath, likely related to bronchitis, and another time for abdominal surgery to repair a hernia, which involved placing a prosthesis on his abdominal wall.