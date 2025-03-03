Trump says tariffs on imported agricultural products starting April 2

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US will impose tariffs on imported agricultural products beginning April 2.

"To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on external product on April 2nd. Have fun," he said on Truth Social.

The president did not specify which agricultural products would be affected or whether any exemptions would be made.

It also remains unclear whether the measure is part of his previously announced plan to impose so-called "reciprocal" duties on nearly all US trading partners.

As part of his stated efforts to protect US industries and boost American manufacturing, Trump has already imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The US president has also pledged to extend tariffs to a range of other industries, including copper, semiconductors, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and lumber.

In an attempt to pressure countries to tighten down on illicit fentanyl and migration, Trump announced last week that he plans to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, along with an additional 10% tariff on China.