ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES TARGET SYRIAS PORT CITY OF TARTUS

A general view of the commercial harbor of the coastal city of Tartous, Syria, Dec. 14, 2024. (Reuters File Photo)

Israeli aircraft on Monday evening carried out airstrikes targeting the port city of Tartus in western Syria, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.

The agency reported that the strikes did not result in any casualties.

SANA said civil defense teams and specialized units are working to verify the exact locations of the strikes.

Earlier in the day, Israel's official public broadcaster KAN spoke about initial reports of an Israeli attack on the port city.

Channel 14 further reported that Israeli forces had launched an airstrike on unspecified sites in the coastal city, without providing additional details.

The channel also mentioned reports from local residents noting heavy Israeli aircraft activity over Syrian airspace.

On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces had also carried out airstrikes on Damascus, Syria's capital, warning that any attempt by Syrian forces to establish a presence in southern Syria's security zone would be met with military force.

"We will not endanger the security of our citizens," he added, though without specifying the exact nature of these threats.

The Syrian government has repeatedly asserted that it does not pose a threat to the region.

Israel carried out airstrikes targeting several points in the countryside around Damascus and the Daraa province in southern Syria that day.