'You have full backing' of UK, British premier tells Ukrainian president

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday reiterated his country's support for Ukraine ahead of his bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London.

The Ukrainian president arrived in London earlier Saturday for talks with Starmer and to attend a summit on Ukraine to be hosted by the British premier on Sunday. The summit will be attended by many European leaders.

"You have the full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with you and Ukraine for as long as it may take," Starmer told Zelenskyy, referring to cheering crowds gathered outside Downing Street.

He said that the UK has an "absolute" and "unwavering" determination to achieve what they both want to achieve, "which is... a lasting peace for Ukraine based on sovereignty and security."

The Ukrainian president thanked Starmer and the British people for their support to his country since the beginning of the war in 2022.

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with Britain's King Charles III on Sunday.

The meeting came a day after a heated exchange between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the Oval Office.

During the exchange, Trump criticized the Ukrainian leader's attitude, while Zelenskyy expressed his expectation of support for his country.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also attend the Sunday's summit on Ukraine on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.