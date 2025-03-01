Jordanian king stresses need for Gaza reconstruction, consolidating ceasefire in call with Canadian premier

Jordan's King Abdullah II emphasized the importance of rebuilding the Gaza Strip on Saturday and solidifying the ceasefire agreement, according to the Jordanian Royal Court.

Abdullah received a call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the two leaders "covered ways to advance the ties of friendship between the two countries, and expand cooperation across various fields," it said.

The king stressed "the need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents, while ensuring the ceasefire holds and stepping up international humanitarian efforts."

He urged "ending the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, and working to create a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, expressing appreciation of Canada's support for the two-state solution."

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas has been in place since Jan. 19, pausing Israel's genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 48,400 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





