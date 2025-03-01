Hamas warns of consequences of global silence on Israeli actions in West Bank

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, warned Saturday of the consequences of continued international silence about Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, including forced displacement and the demolition of homes in refugee camps across the occupied West Bank.

Hamas urged the UN and its institutions "to take immediate and effective action to stop Israel's ongoing and horrific violations of international law," according to a statement.

It condemned Israel's demolition of homes and residential buildings in the Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, along with forced displacement of Palestinians at gunpoint.

Hamas described Israeli actions as "a serious violation of international law and a blatant war crime committed in full view of the world."

The group also denounced Israeli military operations in the West Bank and the "systematic terror" against Palestinians, calling them "desperate and futile attempts to break the will of the resistance."

Early Saturday, the Israeli army demolished the walls of 11 homes in the al-Manshiya neighborhood of the Noor Shams refugee camp, where a military operation has been ongoing for 21 days.

The army has been conducting operations in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, killing at least 64 victims and displacing thousands.

Palestinian authorities have warned that the offensive is part of a broader plan by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank and declare sovereignty over it, which could mark the end of the two-state solution.

The raids were the latest in the military escalation in the West Bank, where at least 927 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared in July that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is "unlawful," demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.