Israeli army preparing to resume fighting in Gaza if no agreement reached to extend ceasefire: Report

With the current ceasefire agreement in Gaza nearing its expiration, the Israeli military is reportedly preparing for a potential resumption of hostilities. According to Israel's broadcasting authority, the army is on high alert and making preparations for a possible return to armed conflict if an agreement to extend the ceasefire is not reached.

Published March 01,2025
The Israeli army is preparing to resume the war in Gaza if no agreement is reached to extend the ceasefire, Israel's broadcasting authority reported Saturday evening.

"Achieving calm in Gaza requires an active agreement; otherwise, the only two options are the release of prisoners or war," the broadcaster said, citing a senior Israeli security source.

The broadcaster also quoted sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying he is not currently interested in moving to the second stage of the prisoner exchange deal.

However, Israeli Channel 13, citing unnamed Israeli officials, reported: "Netanyahu is leaning toward extending the ceasefire for several more days before the potential return to fighting in Gaza."