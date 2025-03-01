OIC REJECTS ISRAELS BAN ON UN AGENCY IN PLEA BEFORE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) rejected on Saturday Israeli laws banning the operations of the UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) as "null and void."

It was presented in a written plea submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as part of the court's legal proceedings to issue an advisory opinion on Israel's obligations on the presence and activities of the UN and international organizations in occupied Palestinian territories.

The Israeli parliament passed two laws last October that called for ending UNRWA's operations in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories, and prohibiting Israeli authorities from having any contact with the agency. The laws took effect Jan. 30.

The OIC emphasized that its legal argument highlighted the "importance of these legal efforts to challenge Israel's actions as an occupying power and its illegitimate laws that will prohibit UNRWA from continuing its work in the occupied Palestinian territories starting Jan. 30, 2025."

It also reiterated its "firm support for the UN agency, established by the UN General Assembly to serve Palestinian refugees until a just and lasting solution to their plight is reached."

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas and Israel has been in place since Jan. 19, pausing Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 48,400 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.