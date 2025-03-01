US unveils plan to tackle egg shortage, cut prices

US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has outlined a plan to address an ongoing egg shortage, driven by a severe avian influenza outbreak and supply chain disruptions.

The plan includes repurposing the Agriculture Department's funds for biosecurity measures to protect poultry farms from wild birds carrying the virus, Rollins told Fox News.

Rollins also highlighted efforts to streamline regulations to speed up the repopulation of egg-laying hens, which she said were slowed by rules imposed during the previous administrations. The US state Nevada has already taken a similar action, temporarily suspending cage-free mandates.

Additionally, the US is exploring short-term egg imports, including a recently announced deal with Türkiye to get 15,000 tons of eggs by June 2025.

Rollins stressed the importance of long-term solutions to combat the highly pathogenic bird flu, which has devastated poultry populations.

The measures came as egg prices surged 15.2% in January 2025, the largest monthly increase since June 2015, with a 53% annual rise. Over the past five years, prices have increased by 230%, according to Labor Department data.

The US plans to spend up to $1 billion to combat the crisis, Rollins revealed on Wednesday.

Rollins said she is looking forward to implementing this "pretty big, massive" plan to stabilize the market.