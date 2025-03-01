Alvarez lifts Atletico to top spot with 1-0 win over Bilbao

Atletico Madrid took provisional top spot in LaLiga with a 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday thanks to a second-half strike from substitute Julian Alvarez.

Atletico came close to taking the lead in the first half through Alexander Sorloth, who missed a header from Antoine Griezmann's pass.

Alvarez, who came on for Sorloth just before the hour mark, gave Atletico the winner in the 66th minute with a precise left-foot shot after being played through by Marcos Llorente.

Diego Simeone's side top LaLiga with 56 points, two clear of Barcelona, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday, and third-placed Real Madrid, who lost 2-1 at Real Betis on Saturday.

Athletic stay fourth on 48 points.







