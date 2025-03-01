Trump-Zelensky shouting match stuns world leaders as Europe backs Ukraine

European leaders backed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky after a White House showdown with US President Donald Trump that has cast doubts on efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia backed Trump, who openly berated Zelensky on Friday and accused him of having "disrespected" the United States.

Here are some key reactions from around the world. Zelensky has thanked dozens of allies on social media for their "support".

- UK: 'unwavering support' -

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who met Trump this week, vowed "unwavering support" for Ukraine and spoke to both Trump and Zelensky following their meeting.

Starmer "is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine", a Downing Street spokesperson said.

- EU: 'world needs new leader' -

European Union chiefs Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen assured Zelensky in a joint statement that he was "never alone".

"We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace," they said.

The bloc's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said: "The free world needs a new leader. It's up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge."

- France: Russia the 'aggressor' -

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "There is an aggressor, which is Russia. There is an aggressed people, which is Ukraine." He added: "We were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago and to continue to do so."

- Germany: don't 'confuse' -

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the "unspeakable" row "underlined that a new age of infamy has begun".

Friedrich Merz, likely to become the country's next chancellor, said: "We must never confuse the aggressor and the victim in this terrible war", while outgoing head of state Olaf Scholz also backed Ukraine.

- Hungary: Trump stood for 'peace' -

By contrast, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally of Trump's and Putin's, praised the US leader for standing "bravely for peace".

"Strong men make peace. Weak men make war," Orban posted on X.

- Italy: summit needed -

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for the United States, Europe and their allies to hold talks on the Ukraine war.

"A summit without delay is needed to talk frankly about how we intend to tackle today's major challenges, starting with Ukraine, which together we have defended in recent years."

- Netherlands: support 'undiminished' -

"Dutch support for Ukraine remains undiminished. Especially now," Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X, adding: "We want lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression that Russia has started."

- Poland: 'not alone' -

"Dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone," staunch Kyiv ally Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X.

- Spain: 'stands with' Ukraine -

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who pledged one billion euros ($1.038 billion) in aid this week, said: "Ukraine, Spain stands with you".

- Russia: 'complete failure' -

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Zelensky's visit to the White House had been "a complete political and diplomatic failure", accusing Zelensky of being "obsessed with continuing" the fighting.

- Ukraine: Zelensky was 'right' -

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Zelensky was "right" because "peace without guarantees is not possible".

"Ceasefire without guarantees is the way to Russian occupation of the entire European continent," Shmygal said.

Army chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who rarely makes political statements, said the armed forces stood behind Zelensky, while calling for unity.

- US Democrats: Trump 'doing Putin's work' -

Senate Democrats accused Trump and Vice President JD Vance of siding with Putin.

"Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work," Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer posted on social media.

- Other Ukrainian allies -

Other Ukrainian allies also rallied behind Zelensky. Canada said Kyiv was not only fighting for its freedom but also "ours".

Denmark described its "pride" in supporting Ukraine while Sweden referred to Ukrainians as "friends".

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said her country was "firmly committed to supporting a just and lasting peace, while condemning Russia's aggression against a sovereign state".

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country would "stand with Ukraine", while New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised Ukraine as "a proud, democratic and sovereign nation".

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called the heated exchange between Trump and Zelensky "unexpected" and "emotional".

"Diplomacy backed by compassion and patience should be developed in the future to realise peace," he said.







