Turkish army to resume anti-terror operations against PKK if disarmament promise not kept: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday Türkiye would resume operations against the bloody-minded PKK terror group if the process of disarmament is stalled or promises are not kept.

Erdoğan was speaking at an event in Istanbul on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.