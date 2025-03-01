RUSSIA CLAIMS UKRAINE ATTEMPTED TO ATTACK TURKSTREAM PIPELINE INFRASTRUCTURE DURING ZELENSKYYS US VISIT

Russia claims Ukraine attempted to attack TurkStream pipeline infrastructure during Zelenskyy's US visit

Russia on Saturday claimed that Ukraine attempted to attack a station supplying natural gas to the TurkStream pipeline through drones during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US.

Three drones attempted to attack the compressor station in the Krasnodar region on Friday night while Zelenskyy was in the US, a Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

It added that the attack aimed to halt natural gas shipments to Europe.

Underlining that all drones were shot down by air defense systems, the ministry said no damage was reported at the station.

It added that natural gas shipments to TurkStream from the compressor station continued as usual.

On Jan. 13, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Ukraine had attempted to attack the same station with nine drones.