NATO chief calls on Zelensky to mend his relationship with Trump

NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Saturday he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he needs to find a way to restore his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump after Friday's clash during a White House meeting.

"It is important that President Zelensky finds a way to restore his relationship with the American President and with the senior American leadership team," Rutte told the BBC, commenting on a call he had with Zelensky on Friday.

He described the meeting at the White House as "unfortunate".







