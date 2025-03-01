NATO chief calls on Zelensky to mend his relationship with Trump

 Contact Us
"It is important that President Zelensky finds a way to restore his relationship with the American President and with the senior American leadership team," NATO chief Mark Rutte told the BBC, commenting on a call he had with Zelenskiy on Friday.

Published March 01,2025
NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Saturday he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he needs to find a way to restore his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump after Friday's clash during a White House meeting.

"It is important that President Zelensky finds a way to restore his relationship with the American President and with the senior American leadership team," Rutte told the BBC, commenting on a call he had with Zelensky on Friday.

He described the meeting at the White House as "unfortunate".