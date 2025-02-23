Russia-Ukraine conflict could end ‘this week': White House spokeswoman

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Saturday said US President Donald Trump is confident in his ability to negotiate a deal with Russia to end the Ukraine conflict, suggesting the three-year war could conclude as soon as this week.

"The president, his team are very much focused on continuing negotiations with both sides of this war to end the conflict and the president is very confident we can get it done this week," Leavitt told reporters in the South Lawn after returning from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The remarks came after Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has no cards" and should be excluded from future peace negotiations with international leaders.

Leavitt said US National Security Adviser Matt Waltz would be working "around the clock" this weekend on a deal and noted that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been involved in discussions on a proposed agreement with Ukraine to harness raw minerals.

"When it comes to the critical minerals, this is an important piece for the president. It's very important for the president, because it will recoup American tax dollars.

"And it also will be a great economic partnership between the United States of America and for the Ukrainian people as well as they rebuild their country following this brutal war," Leavitt added.







