1 Palestinian killed, 4 injured after Israeli tank fire in southern Gaza

A Palestinian was killed and four others were injured after Israeli tank fire in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, a medical source said.

The casualties occurred when an Israeli tank opened fire on a car guarding air trucks near the Rafah border crossing in Rafah city, causing the vehicle to overturn, witnesses said.

"The vehicle overturned as its driver attempted to escape the Israeli fire," an eyewitness said.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

According to Palestinian figures, nearly 100 Palestinians have been killed and over 800 others injured by Israeli army fire since last month.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.