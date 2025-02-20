Elon Musk challenges Ukranian President Zelenskyy to hold elections

Elon Musk challenged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday to hold elections.

Musk said on X that Zelenskyy's recently reported approval rate is not "credible." A report from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology suggested Zelenskyy has an approval rate of 57%.

"It should be utterly obvious that a Zelensky-controlled poll about his OWN approval is not credible," he said.

The X owner suggested if Zelenskyy was loved by the people of Ukraine, he would hold an election. He said the Ukrainian president is "despised" by his people and that is why he refuses to hold elections.

The most famous aide of US President Donald Trump said Zelenskyy would lose an election in a "landslide" despite "having seized control of ALL Ukrainian media."

"I challenge Zelensky to hold an election and refute this," said Musk.

Musk also supported the US president's approach to Zelenskyy, and said Trump "is right to ignore him and solve for peace independent of the disgusting, massive graft machine feeding off the dead bodies of Ukrainian soldiers."

Trump suggested Wednesday that Zelenskyy's approval ratings are dismally low-even suggesting as low as 4%.