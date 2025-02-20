3 buses explode in parking lot, on street near Tel Aviv

Explosions tore through three empty buses in parking lots in the Tel Aviv suburbs of Bat Yam and Holon on Thursday evening, several Israeli media outlets reported.

No one was injured, and the incidents are being investigated, the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported, citing police.

A police statement said they are examining the possibility that the blasts were caused by a "potential attack."

According to the statement, large number of police has been deployed at the explosion sites, conducting searches for suspects, while bomb disposal experts are examining the scenes to ensure that no additional explosive devices or suspicious objects are present.

The police also released a photo from the scene but did not provide further details regarding the nature of the explosions.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that the Shin Bet internal security agency and the police are assessing whether the incident was a coordinated attack.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, all light rail lines in Bat Yam were halted Thursday evening following the explosions.

Bus drivers across Israel were also ordered to stop and search their vehicles for any suspicious objects, the daily added.

Police also found two unexploded devices attached to buses in Holon and Bat Yam, it said.

Israeli Army Radio later reported that one of the devices found in Bat Yam had "revenge for Tulkarem camp" written on it.

















