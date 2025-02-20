ICJ ALLOWS AFRICAN UNION TO PARTICIPATE IN CASE ON ISRAELS OBLIGATIONS REGARDING UN ACTIVITIES IN OCCUPIED PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES

ICJ allows African Union to participate in case on Israel's obligations regarding UN activities in occupied Palestinian territories

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday granted the African Union permission to participate in a case on Israel's obligations regarding UN activities in occupied Palestinian territories.

"The International Court of Justice has authorized the African Union, at its request, to participate in the advisory proceedings on the Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations, and Third States in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory," a statement from the ICJ read.

The African Union is likely to be able to provide information on the question put to the court's general assembly, it said.

Therefore, the union will present a written statement on that question by Feb. 28, 2025, according to the statement.