TÜRKIYES FOREIGN MINISTER CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE INITIATION OF PEACE PROCESS IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Türkiye's foreign minister calls for immediate initiation of peace process in Russia-Ukraine war

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that a comprehensive peace process should be initiated immediately with the participation of both sides in the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to information obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sources, Fidan spoke at the 27th MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, Australia) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

At the two-day event, which kicked off on Thursday, Fidan emphasized that the situations in Gaza and Lebanon, the latest developments in Syria, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the escalating humanitarian crises worldwide highlight the urgent need to enhance multilateral cooperation.

He conveyed Türkiye's firm commitment to Ukraine's "territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Türkiye continues to stress the importance of diplomacy in ending the war, stating, "A comprehensive peace process must be initiated without delay, with the participation of both parties," the minister emphasized.

He also underlined that Türkiye is fully prepared to support negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting and sustainable peace between the parties.

GAZA SITUATION



Pointing out that the ceasefire in Gaza has "provided temporary relief and allowed the delivery of humanitarian aid," Fidan said, "However, Israel's ongoing restrictions on humanitarian aid access hinder efforts to fully alleviate the crisis."

He emphasized the hope for progress toward the second phase of the ceasefire and ultimately taking concrete steps toward a two-state solution, saying, "Together, we have the capacity to respond to the humanitarian needs in Syria, Gaza, and beyond."

Addressing the strengthening of cooperation within MIKTA, Fidan noted that the commitment to deepening bilateral relations with other MIKTA members within the framework of partnership remains "steadfast."