Russia faces a test on peace, says UK foreign secretary

The UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Thursday called for renewed international solidarity in addressing global conflicts, urging world leaders to reject "hierarchies of suffering" and uphold the principles of the UN charter.

Speaking at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in South Africa, Lammy highlighted crises in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) while directly confronting Russia's stance on Ukraine.

Lammy praised the inclusion of Africa in the G20 and stressed the need to harness the continent's potential.

He described conflict as the greatest global challenge, fueling cycles of displacement, economic stagnation, and human suffering.

"Your presidency, Ronald, calls for solidarity, and solidarity starts by recognizing and naming the victims of war and injustice," he said, addressing South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola.

He warned against prioritizing some crises over others, saying, "There can be no geopolitical stability whilst there remains a hierarchy of conflicts."

The British foreign secretary turned to Ukraine and scolded Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who had left the meeting before Lammy had a chance to speak.

"I was hoping to hear some readiness to respect Ukraine's sovereignty," Lammy said. "What I heard was the logic of imperialism dressed up as realpolitik."

He dismissed Russia's justifications for its war in Ukraine, calling on President Vladimir Putin to show a genuine commitment to peace by respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and the UN charter.

"If Putin is serious about a lasting peace, it means finding a way forward that respects Ukraine's sovereignty, provides credible security guarantees, and rejects Tsarist imperialism," Lammy said.

"We are at a crucial juncture in this conflict, and Russia faces a test," he added.

The top UK diplomat also addressed escalating conflicts in Africa, condemning "Rwanda's military" activities in eastern Congo as a "blatant breach of the UN charter."

He warned Rwandan President Paul Kagame that further violations of Congo's sovereignty "will have consequences."

On the war in Gaza, he described the ceasefire as "painfully fragile" and emphasized the need to secure the release of hostages, strengthen the Palestinian Authority, and push for a long-term governance and security plan.

He reiterated the UK's commitment to a two-state solution, calling it "the only long-term viable pathway to peace."