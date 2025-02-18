Russian sentenced to 13 years for trying to join Ukraine army

A Russian court sentenced a man to 13 years in jail on treason charges for reaching out to a recruiter for the Ukrainian army, the FSB security service said Tuesday.

Moscow has jailed dozens of Russians for allegedly collaborating with or supporting Kyiv's military since Russia launched its full-scale military offensive in February 2022.

The FSB said a man named Artem Konstantinov, born in 2000, contacted the Ukrainian army on the Telegram messaging app "and expressed his willingness to participate in combat actions on the territory of Ukraine against the Russian armed forces".

A court in the Arctic region of Murmansk sentenced him to 13 years in prison for treason, the FSB said in a statement Tuesday.









