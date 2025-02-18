Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan on Tuesday welcomed Olena Zelenska, her Ukrainian counterpart, to visit war-affected Ukrainian children staying in a dedicated facility in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The children at Eryaman Children's Home, who fled the ongoing war in Ukraine, greeted Erdogan and Zelenska with bouquets in the colors of both the Turkish and Ukrainian flags.

The visit focused on spending time with the children, including playing games and reading stories.

Erdogan also got updates about the condition of 10-year-old Myhailo Popazav, who is awaiting reconstructive surgery.

The first ladies toured an exhibition of the children's handmade crafts and watched a music and dance performance.

The children later presented a photo collage of their memories at the center to Zelenska.

Erdogan on X highlighted Türkiye's commitment to standing by those in need, saying: "The children who have continued their education in Türkiye in peace and safety for the past three years are our greatest inspiration that peace is possible."

"We believe that every child deserves a future filled with love, knowledge, and hope," she added.

The two also visited the presidential library, and then headed to the state guesthouse for a bilateral meeting.

"The friendship of books that does not fit on the shelves is a reflection of the strong bond between Türkiye and Ukraine," Erdogan wrote on X. "I hope that the friendship between the two countries will be a light that will last for generations like the wisdom of these books."

'WARM' MEETING

Zelenskaa, for her part, described the meeting as "warm" and appreciated Erdogan's help in evacuating more than 1,000 children from orphanages and boarding schools.

She thanked Erdogan on X for her continued participation in the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen and for actively supporting joint efforts to address global challenges.

The Ukrainian first lady voiced hope that Türkiye would establish more Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar study programs, emphasizing that a deeper understanding of history and culture is key to fostering stronger ties between the two nations.