RUSSIA-US TALKS KICK OFF IN SAUDI ARABIAS CAPITAL RIYADH

US Secretary of State Marco Antonio Rubio (L) meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (R) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Talks between Russia and the United States, aimed at mending relations and addressing the conflict in Ukraine, began on Tuesday in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, according to Russian and US media reports.

The discussions are being held at Diriyah Palace, provided by Saudi Arabia as part of the kingdom's ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate dialogue.

The Russian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and includes presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

On the US side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio heads the delegation, accompanied by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

According to both parties, the meeting also serves as a preparatory step for a future meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

The talks started in the presence of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Ahead of the main round of talks, representatives of the two countries had informal contacts, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a member of the Russian delegation told reporters.

According to his estimates, American businesses lost more than $300 billion by leaving the Russian market.

"Finding joint economic ways and positive solutions to issues is extremely important mainly for the US and for many other countries, which are beginning to understand that the Russian market is extremely attractive and it is necessary to be present," he said.

Saudi Arabia was chosen as the venue because it is acceptable to both sides, Peskov said, adding that discussions on European participation in the Ukrainian settlement talks remain premature, he said.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said its head Marc Rubio's engagements are aimed to promote US interests in advancing regional cooperation, stability, and peace.