Spanish PM Sanchez slams Trump’s Gaza takeover plan: ‘No real estate operation can cover up crimes’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez vowed to fight against US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians and turn Gaza into "the Riviera of the Middle East" at a rally on Saturday.

"No real estate operation can cover up the disgrace, the crimes against humanity… that we have seen in Gaza in recent years. We should not allow it. And from Spain, we will not allow it," he said in the Basque Country.

Spain's Socialist Party leader insisted instead on a two-state solution where Palestinians and Israelis live in "peace, harmony, and safety."

Earlier this month, Trump said the US would 'take over' and 'own' Gaza, sending its entire population to neighboring countries to make room for luxury real estate development.

Spain's Sanchez also rebuked US Vice President JD Vance's recent comments in Munich, in which he called for European leaders to broaden their tolerance for far-right parties.

"What the international far-right wants is to destroy Europe from within," said Sanchez, calling it a "Trojan horse."

"Today we need more Europe than ever, not less," he said, calling on Spain's conservative Popular Party to break its pacts with Spain's far-right party Vox.

Sanchez accused Spain's right-wing groups of avoiding criticisms of the US while it slaps tariffs on European goods, both for countries like Spain and far-right-led nations like Hungary.

"They are tough against the weak but servile to the powerful. They don't put country first; they put money first," he added.

He described the far-right as a "multinational" made up of "neoliberals, billionaires, and the far-right" who want to privatize social welfare, roll back human rights, and disregard climate change.

"If we accept it, we normalize it, and our defeat begins… we need to raise our voice against this type of backsliding," he added.

With the threat of further US tariffs on Europe, Spain's prime minister said he is against trade wars and will fight for the interests of Spanish workers.

Sanchez also said Spain would stand up against "those who want to unilaterally break international law" and fight for multilateralism.

He said that when peace negotiations begin for Ukraine, "any future of Ukraine must pass through Ukrainian leadership. And any conversation about Europe's security must be negotiated with Europeans."

Besides leading Spain, Sanchez is also president of Socialist International, an organization that promotes democratic socialism globally.