Hamas accepts non-participation in governance of Gaza for upcoming period: Egyptian media

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas agreed not to participate in the administration of the Gaza Strip in the upcoming period, according to Egyptian media on Saturday.

Citing a well-informed source, Al-Qahera News channel said that "intensive Egyptian communications are underway to form a temporary committee to oversee the relief and reconstruction process in the strip."

"Hamas confirms its commitment to the ceasefire agreement in its three stages and its non-participation in the administration of the strip during the upcoming phase," added the source.

However, no official statement has been made by Hamas on this issue.

The three-phase ceasefire deal took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







