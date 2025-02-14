Kremlin seeks clarification on US stance over potential troop deployment to Ukraine

The Kremlin on Friday called for clarification on recent remarks by US Vice President JD Vance regarding the possible deployment of American troops to Ukraine and new anti-Russian sanctions, saying these statements introduce "new elements" in Washington's position.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia expects further explanation during upcoming contacts with US officials.

"We have not heard such formulations before, they have not been expressed previously," Peskov said. "Naturally, during the very contacts we discussed, we hope to receive further clarification."

Peskov also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had tasked their aides with preparing for a personal meeting following their phone conversation on Wednesday. However, he acknowledged that organizing such talks would take "a certain number of days."

When asked whether discussions could take place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for Feb. 14-16, Peskov neither confirmed nor denied the possibility.

The comments come after Putin and Trump held their first official phone call since Trump took office, discussing key global and bilateral issues.