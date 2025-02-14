DUBAI INKS DEAL WITH ELON MUSKS COMPANY FOR FUTURISTIC LOOP PROJECT

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with US tech billionaire Elon Musk's infrastructure firm, The Boring Company, to explore the development of the ambitious "Dubai Loop" tunnel project.

The deal was signed in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE), during the 2025 World Governments Summit, according to a statement from Dubai Media Office.

The project envisions a 17-kilometer (over 10-mile) underground tunnel with 11 stations, designed to transport over 20,000 passengers per hour in the city of over 3.6 million.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the RTA, and John Hering, senior advisor to The Boring Company. The partnership will focus on studying advanced tunneling technologies, safety standards, and cost-efficient construction methods to bring the Dubai Loop to life.

"The MoU aligns with the directives of the leadership to forge partnerships with leading global companies, reinforcing Dubai's position at the forefront of advanced and sustainable mobility solutions," said Al Tayer.

The Boring Company highlighted the loop system's potential to revolutionize urban transport with fast, safe, and efficient underground networks.

Musk had unveiled plans for a Dubai Loop in a video call at the summit on Thursday, describing it as a "wormhole" for rapid transportation across the city.