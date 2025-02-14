Ahead of Ramadan, UN chief calls for end to 'dramatic suffering' of Sudanese people

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday called for an end to the "dramatic suffering" of Sudanese people as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is set to begin in two weeks.

"Civilians, including humanitarian workers, must be protected. Rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access must be facilitated in all areas of need," Guterres told a high-level humanitarian conference on Sudan in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

"The external support and flow of weapons must end. This flow is enabling the continuation of tremendous civilian destruction and bloodshed," he added.

Guterres said Ramadan was around the corner, and added: "At this blessed time for peace, compassion, giving and solidarity, I urge all of you to use your tremendous leverage for good."

He said the UN, alongside national and international partners will also launch the 2025 Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan and the 2025 Sudan Refugee Response Plan.

"Together, these plans require $6 billion, to support close to 21 million people inside Sudan and up to 5 million others -- primarily refugees -- in neighboring countries, an unprecedented humanitarian crisis on the African continent," he added.

"We must do more-and do more now -- to help the people of Sudan out of this nightmare."