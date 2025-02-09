UKRAINES MILITARY SAYS IT SHOT DOWN 70 OUT OF 151 DRONES LAUNCHED BY RUSSIA OVERNIGHT

Ukraine's military says it shot down 70 out of 151 drones launched by Russia overnight

Ukraine's military said on Sunday that it shot down 70 drones out of the 151 that Russia launched to attack the country overnight.

Ukraine's air force said that 74 drones did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare, and two were still in the air, it said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that over this week, Russia had launched 1,260 aerial bombs, almost 750 drones, and more than 10 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said that Russian military production relies on sanctions evasion schemes, high oil prices and an insufficient number of Ukrainian long-range missiles and drones.

"We are grateful to all partners who are strengthening sanctions, but more global efforts are needed to decrease Russia's oil industry capabilities," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messenger.

He added that Ukraine would expand the production of missiles and drones and urged all partners to invest in the Ukrainian defence industry.









