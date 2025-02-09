TURKISH PRESIDENT SAYS NO POWER CAN FORCE PALESTINIANS OUT OF THEIR HOMELAND, SLAMS USS RELOCATION PROPOSAL

Turkish president says no power can force Palestinians out of their homeland, slams US's relocation proposal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed on Sunday that no power can force Gazans out of their "eternal" homeland, as Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem belong to Palestinians.

"No one has the power to remove Gazans from their eternal homeland, which has existed for thousands of years. Palestine, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, belongs to the Palestinians," Erdoğan told reporters in Istanbul before flying to Malaysia.

The US administration's proposals on Gaza, made under pressure from the Zionist regime, are not worth discussing, said Erdoğan, referring to US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians.

Erdoğan also hailed Hamas for fulfilling its promises in ongoing prisoner exchanges with Israel, despite Israeli attempts to undermine the process.

Regarding the situation in Syria, Erdoğan said that as mass graves are uncovered in different parts of Syria, the bloody face of the Assad regime is being exposed.

The Turkish president expressed hope for Syria's stability under President Ahmed al-Sharaa's leadership, suggesting the country would soon find peace.

There is no place for terrorist groups in Syria, said Erdoğan, asserting that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will fight against these groups.