Kremlin calls higher defence spending in the EU 'short-sighted'

Russia has described the European Union's efforts to increase defence spending as a short-sighted and destructive policy.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that militarism is rising in the EU, leading to investments in armaments being increased under the pretext of a threat from Russia.



"It is clear that further increases in spending will have very, very negative effects and will lead to a further deterioration of the economic situation in Europe, which will affect every European," he said.



The EU Commission estimates that additional defence investments of around €500 billion (about $513 billion) will be needed over the next decade.



Peskov also criticized a proposal by US President Donald Trump that Ukraine could hand over some of its mineral resources to the United States in return for further US military aid.



"This is a proposal to buy help," he said, adding that it was a commercial deal. "Of course, it would be better not to give any help at all – and thus facilitate an end to the conflict."



Last October, as part of his "Victory Plan," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy offered to work with Western partners to extract strategically important raw materials. Prior to that, Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham had proposed granting US aid in exchange for raw materials.









