Hundreds of Palestinians arrested by Israel in occupied West Bank since Gaza ceasefire: Rights group

The Israeli army has detained 380 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Jan. 19, a prisoners' affairs group said on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said that the highest number of arrests were reported in the northern city of Jenin and its refugee camp where 110 people were taken into custody.

According to the group, 22 people were also rounded up in the city of Tubas and 20 others in Tulkarem.

On Jan. 21, the Israeli army launched an assault on Jenin city and its refugee camp, killing at least 25 Palestinians. The offensive was later expanded to include the city of Tulkarem, where four Palestinians were killed.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October 2023 to over 14,300, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

The figure does not include those arrested from the Gaza Strip whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

The Israeli escalation in the West Bank came after the Gaza ceasefire took hold on Jan. 19 following 15 months of Israel's genocidal war that killed over 47,500 Palestinians and reduced the enclave to rubble.

Since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 905 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied West Bank in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Health Ministry.









