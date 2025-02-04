Hamas confirms start of negotiations on 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire deal

Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed Tuesday that negotiations of the second phase for the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement have started.

"The second-phase negotiations and contacts have started, and we are focused on shelter, relief, and rebuilding for our people in Gaza," group spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanoua said in a statement.

He accused Israel of "delaying the implementation of humanitarian protocols in the ceasefire agreement and stalling its execution."

"Shelter and humanitarian aid are urgent priorities that cannot be subject to Israeli delays," he added.









