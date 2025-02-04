Greenland to ban foreign, anonymous election donations ahead of spring vote

Greenland's parliament is set to approve a bill banning foreign and anonymous donations to political activities, aiming to safeguard the country's political integrity ahead of upcoming elections.

The proposal, introduced by the Greenlandic government, will be debated on Tuesday, with lawmakers expected to pass it in a single session, local media, including The Local Denmark reported Monday.

The law would apply to political parties, their local and youth branches, members of parliament, and candidates running in elections, which must be held by April 6.

According to the bill, the measure is necessary due to "geopolitical interests in Greenland" and concerns over "an allied great power" seeking influence over the Arctic territory. While no country was named, the move follows past reports of US interest in acquiring Greenland.

In addition to banning foreign donations, the legislation would cap private political contributions at 200,000 kroner ($29,000) in total and limit individual donations to 20,000 kroner ($2,900).

The proposed restrictions reflect growing concerns over external influence in Greenland's affairs as the strategically significant territory gains global attention. If passed, the law would take effect immediately, ensuring stricter oversight of campaign financing ahead of the elections.

Greenland, a territory under Danish sovereignty since 1953, has drawn interest from the US due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources. US President Donald Trump previously described acquiring Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening the potential purchase to a "large real estate deal."





