Greece voices opposition to displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, West Bank

Greece voiced opposition Tuesday to any plans to displace Palestinians from their territory, rebuffing a recent proposal by US President Donald Trump.

"Any scenario that could lead to turmoil and further uncertainty, including population displacement from Gaza or the West Bank, should be prevented," Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said after meeting his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi in the capital Amman.

Trump's widely criticized proposal suggested the Palestinians in Gaza could be resettled in Jordan and Egypt.

Gerapetritis added that the current ceasefire in Gaza and hostage release agreement could be a turning point and positive step toward ensuring stability in the wider region.

"Our immediate priority should be for humanitarian aid to flow unhindered and in larger amounts into all parts of Gaza to ease the suffering of civilians," he said.

He added: "Furthermore, launching a wider political process would result in a Palestinian state. The two-state solution should be the eventual vision for all of us, while fully guaranteeing the security of Israel."

On post-Assad Syria, Gerapetritis stressed that it is critical to safeguard that country's unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The transition period in Syria "must be smooth and inclusive, with all religious and ethnic groups in its future, in the spirit of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, free from foreign interference," he added.

Gerapetritis was also received by Jordan's King Abdullah.







