WHO chief urges US to reconsider its withdrawal from UN health agency

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Monday called on the US to reverse its decision to withdraw from the UN health agency.

"We regret the decision and we hope the US will reconsider. We would welcome constructive dialogue to preserve and strengthen the historic relationship between WHO and the US," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a WHO Executive Board meeting, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation.

On Jan. 20, his first day in office, US President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders, including one beginning the country's withdrawal from the WHO.

The executive order cited four reasons for the withdrawal-WHO's alleged failure to reform, unfair financial burdens on the US, mishandling of COVID-19, and political bias.

Tedros pushed back against each claim during his speech.

The WHO chief said the UN agency has implemented the most extensive transformation in its history, with 85 of 97 proposed reforms completed.

"For us, change is a constant. We believe in continuous improvement, and we would welcome suggestions from the US and all member states for how we can serve you and the people of the world better," he added.

Regarding financial contributions, Tedros clarified that assessed contributions follow a structured formula, and WHO is working to broaden its donor base.

"Last week the (Program, Budget and Administration Committee of the Executive Board) PBAC recommended the next 20% increase in assessed contributions, and we ask this Board to endorse that recommendation," he said.

He also defended WHO's response to COVID-19, citing early warnings and actions.

"On New Year's Eve 2019 and New Year's Day 2020, when much of the world was on holiday, WHO was not," he said.

"From the moment we picked up the first signals of 'viral pneumonia' in Wuhan, we asked for more information, activated our emergency incident management system, alerted the world, convened global experts, and published comprehensive guidance for countries on how to protect their populations and health systems-all before the first death from this new disease was reported in China on the 11th of January 2020," Tedros added.

He highlighted WHO's post-pandemic reforms, including the Pandemic Fund and the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence.

On independence from political influence, Tedros rejected the claim that the agency lacks such independence, emphasizing WHO's impartiality.

"Our Member States ask us for many things, and we always try to help as much as we can. But when what they ask is not supported by scientific evidence, or is contrary to our mission to support global health, we say no, politely," he said.

He underlined that even before the US announcement, WHO was facing a "shortfall" due to the economic difficulties that many countries are facing.

"For many months, the Regional Directors and I, with the support of senior management, had been working with twin strategic goals: to mobilize new resources; and to tighten our belts," he said.

"The US announcement has made the situation more acute, and we have announced a set of measures with immediate effect to protect our work on workforce to the greatest extent possible."

Those measures, according to him, included freezing recruitment, reducing travel expenditure, and looking to renegotiate major procurement contracts and reduce capital investments.