Transatlantic ties are foundational for European security, stresses NATO chief

Transatlantic ties are foundational for European security, said the chief of NATO on Monday.

Taking part in an informal meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, Secretary-General Mark Rutte "also outlined shared priorities for NATO and the EU and called for both organizations to go faster and further together in the face of mounting security challenges," said a statement by the alliance.

Reiterating that supporting Ukraine remains crucial and hence military support should be boosted, he added: "We must commit long-term to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction when the time comes."

With US President Donald Trump widely expected to cut or eliminate aid to Ukraine, and vocally skeptical about NATO, Europe's efforts to support Kyiv are getting increased attention.

Also welcoming EU efforts to consolidate European defense, Rutte underlined how the bloc can help the alliance's deterrence and defense remain credible by "increasing investments, easing regulations, tackling industrial fragmentation and facilitating military mobility."

To be successful in protecting Europe, the EU and NATO need to be coherent, complementary and interoperable, he remarked.